US-Led Coalition Hits Syrian Army Base - Reports

According to Reuters and AFP, the strikes allegedly took place near an energy installation located near the Iraqi border, about 100 km (60 miles) west of the Euphrates river where the US-led Coalition is fighting against Daesh militants.
"Some of our military positions between Abu Kamal and Hmeima were hit this morning in an aggression by American coalition warplanes," a Syrian military source was quoted as saying by AFP citing state news agency SANA.
The attack was first reported by the press office of Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant movement, an ally of the Syrian government. It said warplanes had targeted army positions near the T2 oil facility in the eastern Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor.
"Many of the remaining Daesh fighters are holed up in an area north of the town of Abu Kamal along the Iraqi-Syria border and in the town of Hajin along the eastern side of the Euphrates River," Jarrard said.
Meanwhile, the US-led coalition launched nearly 80 percent more airstrikes in Syria during the first half of May compared to the previous month, Central Command said in a press release last week.
The US-led coalition has been increasing airstrikes in Syria despite lacking authorization from either President Bashar Assad’s government or the UN Security Council.
