US-Led Coalition Hits Syrian Army Base - Reports

According to the SANA News Agency, US-led Coalition Air Forces struck several positions of the Syrian army in the eastern Syrian desert.

According to Reuters and AFP, the strikes allegedly took place near an energy installation located near the Iraqi border, about 100 km (60 miles) west of the Euphrates river where the US-led Coalition is fighting against Daesh militants.

"Some of our military positions between Abu Kamal and Hmeima were hit this morning in an aggression by American coalition warplanes," a Syrian military source was quoted as saying by AFP citing state news agency SANA.

The attack was first reported by the press office of Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant movement, an ally of the Syrian government. It said warplanes had targeted army positions near the T2 oil facility in the eastern Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor.

© AFP 2018 / US NAVY / MC2 JACOB G. SISCO US-Led Coalition Strikes 2 Syrian Villages, up to 17 Civilians Killed - Reports

On Sunday, the US Special Operations Joint Task Force — Operation Inherent Resolve (SOJTF-OIR) commanding general, Maj. Gen. Jamie Jarrard told Sputnik the US-led coalition has detected the footholds of the Daesh terrorists near the Syrian towns of Abu Kamal and Hajin.

"Many of the remaining Daesh fighters are holed up in an area north of the town of Abu Kamal along the Iraqi-Syria border and in the town of Hajin along the eastern side of the Euphrates River," Jarrard said.

Meanwhile, the US-led coalition launched nearly 80 percent more airstrikes in Syria during the first half of May compared to the previous month, Central Command said in a press release last week.

The US-led coalition has been increasing airstrikes in Syria despite lacking authorization from either President Bashar Assad’s government or the UN Security Council.