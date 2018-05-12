US-Led Coalition Strikes Syrian Village, at Least 8 Civilians Killed - Reports

All the military activities of the US-led anti-Daesh* coalition in Syria are performed without any coordination with Damascus or a United Nation Security Council resolution.

According to Syrian state TV, eight people are dead due to the airstrike, performed by the US-led coalition against village Al-Khamadi on the south of Al-Hasakah region.

Previously this month 25 civilians were killed in US-led airstrikes on al-Fadel village near the town of al-Shaddadi of the same Al-Hasakah region.

The US-led coalition of more than 70 members is conducting military operations against Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The coalition's strikes in Iraq are conducted in cooperation with Iraqi officials, but those in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the United Nations Security Council.

*Daesh, also known as IS/ISIS/ISIL is a terrorist group banned in Russia.