20:48 GMT +323 May 2018
    The Israeli flag flutters in front of the Dome of the Rock mosque and the city of Jerusalem, on December 1, 2017

    Arab League Suspends Ties With Guatemala Over Embassy Relocation to Jerusalem

    Middle East
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The League of Arab States (LAS) revoked its cooperation agreement with Guatemala and suspended all bilateral ties after Guatemala relocated its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the LAS press service said on Wednesday.

    "In accordance with the guidelines of LAS Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the organization’s Secretariat revoked the Memorandum of Understanding with the Guatemalan Foreign Ministry, signed in 2013, and informed the Guatemalan side that cooperation in all fields would be suspended due to the country’s stance on the Jerusalem problem," the statement read.

    On Thursday, the LAS announced its intention to work out a plan of action to counteract the recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital by the United States or any other nation. The union is set to develop political, judicial and economic measures to prevent similar steps from being taken in the future.

    Last week, Guatemala followed the United States' lead and moved its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, thereby officially recognizing the city as the nation's capital.

    Ex-Czech FM: 'Moving Embassy to Jerusalem Would be a Mistake'
    Israel welcomed US diplomatic mission's relocation, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling Jerusalem "the eternal undivided capital of Israel." The Palestinian National Authority, in turn, vehemently protested against Trump's move, stressing that this decision endangered the future of the peace talks between the two Middle Eastern countries, and recalled its ambassador to Washington.

    The relocation of embassies took place against the backdrop of mass anti-Israeli rallies at the Gaza Strip border. The Palestinians have long been struggling to have East Jerusalem be recognized as the capital of the future state of Palestine. The Israeli forces have been suppressing the demonstrators, citing security concerns. In total, over 100 Palestinians have been killed and over 12,000 others have been wounded by Israeli forces since the onset of the riots in late March.

