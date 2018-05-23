Register
23 May 2018
    Israeli police stand guard in the main street of the Muslim Quarter in Jerusalem's Old City after Palestinian worshippers took part in the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on May 18, 2018

    Israel Reportedly Bars Entry to Jerusalem for Gaza Residents During Ramadan

    Middle East
    At the onset of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, a new media report suggests that Israeli authorities may restrict access to Jerusalem for Muslims living in the Gaza Strip.

    Tel Aviv has reportedly decided to not allow the residents of the Gaza Strip to visit Jerusalem during Ramadan, the Israeli Defense Ministry’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) told Russian newspaper Izvestia.

    According to the newspaper, this ban will effectively prevent Muslims living in the Gaza Strip from visiting the Al-Aqsa Mosque – the third holiest site in Islam located in the Old City of Jerusalem.

    While previously Israel had eased travel restrictions for Palestinians during Ramadan, this year these measures will only be extended to Muslims living in the West Bank region.

    COGAT chief Maj. Kamil Abu Rokon insisted the decision was made due to the recent mass protests and clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces on the Gaza Strip border, along with the fact that the enclave is being run by Hamas, which he branded as a terrorist organization.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, Sunday, April 15, 2018
    © AP Photo / Gali Tibbon/Pool
    Netanyahu: ‘I Agree With Hamas,’ Gaza Protest Wasn’t ‘Peaceful’ (VIDEO)
    The Israeli government, however, apparently did not issue any official statements regarding these reported measures.

    The Islamic holy month of Ramadan began on May 16 and is due to end on June 14.

    The situation in Gaza has further escalated in the wake of mass protests that had erupted in the Gaza Strip on the 70th anniversary of Israel’s founding and in the wake of the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem – an act that has cemented US President Donald Trump’s decision to formally recognize the city as the Israeli capital.

    A total of 61 Palestinians were killed and over 2,700 were injured during the ensuing clashes with Israeli security forces, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

