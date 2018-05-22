Afghan Air Force Deploys Laser-Guided Precision Bombs Amid Fight With Terror

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Afghan Air Force, just two years after gaining the capability of attacking terrorist targets with airstrikes, has recently increased its offensive lethality with the addition of laser-guided bombs to its arsenal, the US Department of Defense said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Using laser-guided technology, the Afghan Air Force pilots are able to strike with extreme precision, limiting civilian casualties while still having a greater, more profound effect on the battlefield," US 438th Air Expeditionary Adviser Squadron commander Lieutenant Colonel Justin Williams said in the release.

The implementation of laser-guided bombs comes just two years after the Afghan Air Force gained airstrike capabilities in the A-29 Super Tucano and is part of an overall effort to modernize the Afghan Air Force and give it a lethal advantage over the enemy, the release said.

The addition of precision munitions reflects an effort by the US-led coalition to train the Afghan Airforce to take over aerial attacks from US and allied pilots, the release added.

In March, the Afghan Air Force dropped its first laser-guided bomb on a suspected Taliban compound in the city of Farah.

Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with government forces fighting the ongoing Taliban insurgency, while other extremist organizations, such as the Daesh terrorist group, have also expanded their activities both in the country and in neighboring states.

