Russian Military Finds Militants Depots With NATO Weapons

ZAAFARANA (Syria) (Sputnik) – Depots with weapons produced in NATO member states as well as underground explosive production facilities are being found by members of the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation and Syrian government troops at the territories liberated from militant groups, the center said on Monday in a statement.

According to the statement, the officers are also revealing underground tunnels that are equipped with medical complexes as well as detention facilities for civilians. The Syrian sappers continue to de-mine settlements at the liberated areas.

“We are in the Zaafarana settlement in the province of Homs at an observation point of al-Nusra Front terror group [also known as Jabhat Fatah al Sham, outlawed in Russia]. We can see here a large number of gas masks, weapons produced abroad, for example, TOW-2 anti-tank guided missiles. The facilities are very well-equipped,” the center’s representative Andrey Nekipelov said.

Russia, alongside Iran and Turkey, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus both through supporting the struggle against the terrorist groups and by providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.