Turkey Intelligence Investigating Reports on Prepared Attack on Erdogan

The information on the possible attack emerged on the threshold of Erdogan’s visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina scheduled for Sunday. The data were obtained by Macedonian intelligence services from the Turks living in the country and transferred to the Turkish intelligence.
Erdogan became Turkish president in 2014 after having served 11 years as the country’s prime minister. The next presidential election in Turkey is scheduled for June with Erdogan running for the second term.
Earlier in the year, Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization officers with Kosovo’s intelligence service have detained 6 senior alleged members of the Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen's movement, which is accused by Ankara of being behind the 2016 failed coup attempt in the country.
