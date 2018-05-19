Israeli Airstrikes on Alleged Iranian Targets in Syria Is Aggression - Envoy

SEVASTOPOL (Sputnik) - Damascus considers airstrikes, carried out on May 10 by Israel on alleged Iranian targets in Syria, as an aggression and is ready to defend Syria, the country's ambassador to Russia, Riad Haddad, said.

"Syria has its own sovereignty. Any outside aggression against the Syrian territory is an aggression. Our forces, including the air defense, protect the Syrian sky and land. We will repel any aggression against Syria, regardless where it will take place," Riad Haddad told reporters in the Russian city of Sevastopol.

Israeli relations with Iran are strained over Tehran's curtailed, yet still existing nuclear program, hostile rhetoric and support for Syria in its fight against terrorist groups.

Israeli officials have repeatedly said that Israel would not allow Iran to turn Syria, which has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011, into its military foothold.

© REUTERS / Omar Sanadiki Satellite Images Allegedly Show Aftermath of Israeli Strike on Syria (PHOTOS)

On May 10, the Israeli Air Force hit dozens of Iranian targets in Syria after Iranian forces allegedly fired 20 rockets at the Israeli Defense Forces' positions in Golan Heights, which is under Israeli administration.

Tensions between Tel Aviv and Tehran have been increasing of late, with Israel accusing Iran of having a military presence in Syria. Tehran has refuted these claims as groundless, though admitting sending military advisors to train troops loyal to Damascus.