Israeli Airstrikes on Alleged Iranian Targets in Syria Is Aggression - Envoy

"Syria has its own sovereignty. Any outside aggression against the Syrian territory is an aggression. Our forces, including the air defense, protect the Syrian sky and land. We will repel any aggression against Syria, regardless where it will take place," Riad Haddad told reporters in the Russian city of Sevastopol.
Israeli relations with Iran are strained over Tehran's curtailed, yet still existing nuclear program, hostile rhetoric and support for Syria in its fight against terrorist groups.
Israeli officials have repeatedly said that Israel would not allow Iran to turn Syria, which has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011, into its military foothold.
Tensions between Tel Aviv and Tehran have been increasing of late, with Israel accusing Iran of having a military presence in Syria. Tehran has refuted these claims as groundless, though admitting sending military advisors to train troops loyal to Damascus.
