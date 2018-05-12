Register
20:23 GMT +312 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Lebanese and Palestinians students, burn a picture of U S. President Donald Trump, an American flag and an Israeli flag, as they take part in a protest at the Lebanese University, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, against U.S. President Donald Trump's decisions to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel

    Iranian General Alleges Trump's Iran Policy to Speed Israel's Downfall

    © AP Photo / Mohammed Zaatari
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    390

    The US president announced on May 8 that Washington would withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal and re-impose sanctions against Tehran and every company that works with it. Iran slammed the US decision, saying the deal can't work without Washington adhering to it.

    Commander of the Iranian Army Ground Forces Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari has forecasted what he described as the upcoming downfall of Israel, tying it with Trump's recent decision to withdraw from the JCPOA (also known as the Iran deal). He also claimed that the Iranian Ground Forces had a calendar which shows the time of the annihilation of Israel, reports Fars News Agency.

    "The treatment of the nuclear deal by sill Trump will fail to produce the results desired by the Zionists and would rather speed up annihilation of the usurper regime," he alleged.

    Earlier, the Iranian envoy to the UN, Gholamali Khoshrou, wrote an official letter of condemnation of the Israeli actions to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. According to him, Tel Aviv is responsible for supporting terrorist groups in Syria.

    "Israeli reckless action in this instance only helped [Daesh] and other terrorist groups in Syria. [Recent bombings] clearly demonstrate their destructive policy in assisting those groups for the purpose destabilizing the region," the letter says.

    The Iranian envoy further slammed the recent airstrikes conducted by the Israeli air force under the pretext of bombing Iranian troops allegedly deployed in Syria. He noted that Israel targeted "legitimately deployed Iranian nationals and interests" in Syria.

    READ MORE: WATCH Syrian Air Defenses Shoot Down Israeli Missiles

    A clergyman holds a poster showing caricatures of U.S. President Donald Trump, center, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and Saudi Arabia's King Salman in an annual pro-Palestinian rally marking Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Day in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 23, 2017
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salem
    'Open War Between Israel, Iran Would be a Regional, Global Disaster' - Professor
    The development has further escalated the already tense relations between the two countries, with Tehran not recognizing Israel's right to exist and Tel Aviv claiming that Iran is developing nuclear weapons. In addition to this, Israel claims that Iran has a military presence in the war-torn Syria that it intends to use against Israel. Tehran denies the allegations, claiming that it is only sending military advisors and humanitarian aid to the Arab Republic.

    The most recent Israeli airstrike took place on May 10. Tel Aviv claimed that it launched an attack in retaliation for rockets being fired at the occupied Golan Heights allegedly by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's Quds Force. According to Israel, the airstrike destroyed almost all Quds Force facilities in Syria. The Syrian army reported that its air defenses had "shot down dozens of Israeli missiles," however several of them reached their targets. According to unconfirmed reports, several Syrian servicemen were killed and wounded in the strikes.

    READ MORE: 'No Iranian Bases in Syria, Only Syrian Soldiers Were Killed' — Journalist

    The Israeli air force conducted airstrikes against the Syrian T-4 airbase in February and April, claiming it had targeted "Iran's bases in Syria," which Tehran had allegedly been planning to use in order to attack Israel. Syria and Iran have slammed the attacks, which allegedly killed several Iranian military advisers.

    US President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that the US was withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), an international agreement reached in 2015 by Iran, the United States, Russia, France, China, the UK, Germany and the EU. The agreement was aimed to prevent Iran from using its nuclear program to pursue the development of nuclear weapons and to ensure its peaceful nature.

    Related:

    'Open War Between Israel, Iran Would be a Regional, Global Disaster' - Professor
    US, EU on Verge of Breakup as Macron and Merkel Vow to Counter Anti-Iran Move
    German FM Vows Tougher Policy Toward Washington Amid Iran 'Disappointment'
    US Military Wary of Cyberattacks From Iran After Nuclear Deal Exit - Reports
    US, Israel Have De Facto Started War Against Iran – Turkish Scholars
    War With Iran? Peace With Korea? The Topsy-Turvy Politics of Empire
    May, Trump Agree to Counter Iran's 'Destabilising Activity' - Downing Street
    Tags:
    Iran nuclear deal, airstrike, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Gholamali Khoshrou, Kiomars Heidari, Iran, Israel, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Move Your Body: Belly Dancers All Over the World
    Move Your Body: Belly Dancers All Over the World
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse