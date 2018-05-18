Huge Blasts Heard Near Airport in Syria's Hama - Reports (PHOTO, VIDEO)

According to SANA news agency, several blasts have occurred near the airport of Syria's city of Hama.

The blasts have reportedly occurred near a military airport, while the cause of the explosions is not yet clear.

Last week, the Israeli airstrike on Syria killed at least 23 fighters, including five Syrian government troops and 18 other allied forces.

The attack came in response to an alleged bombardment of Iranian rockets.

URGENT 4 huge explosions shake the city of # Hama Central Syria. pic.twitter.com/Kub8Z4dmNb — Fareed (@FareedFromSyria) 18 мая 2018 г.

​

