Huge Blasts Heard Near Airport in Syria's Hama - Reports (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The blasts have reportedly occurred near a military airport, while the cause of the explosions is not yet clear.
Last week, the Israeli airstrike on Syria killed at least 23 fighters, including five Syrian government troops and 18 other allied forces.
The attack came in response to an alleged bombardment of Iranian rockets.
#Pt. Video showing aftermath of massive explosions in #Hama Airbase. #Syria https://t.co/tT4p8MkLoF pic.twitter.com/x6Zi0HKFa2— Qalaat Al Mudiq (@QalaatAlMudiq) 18 мая 2018 г.
URGENT 4 huge explosions shake the city of # Hama Central Syria. pic.twitter.com/Kub8Z4dmNb— Fareed (@FareedFromSyria) 18 мая 2018 г.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)