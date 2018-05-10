Explosions Heard on Israeli-Syria Border, Israeli Emergency Sirens Activated

Emergency sirens sounded in the Golan Heights Wednesday night, as conflict broke out across the Israel-Syria border between Israeli forces and, the Israeli military says, Iranian forces in Syria.

​Israeli residents along the country's tense border with Syria have been urged to enter shelters.

​Social media users report that Israeli tanks have fired at positions in Syria, Israeli air sorties have been initiated, and that Syrian artillery is shelling Israeli targets.

Tensions in the area spurred the Israel Defense Forces to send military vehicles, troops, and missile interceptors to Golan Heights earlier in the day. Israel had been on high alert already after the country claimed to detect unusual "Iranian activity" in Syria.

"Launches of about 20 missiles were registered at around midnight toward the frontier positions in the Golan Heights by Iran's al-Quds forces," an Israeli army spokesman told reporters. "Several bases were targeted," the spokesman said, adding that some rockets were intercepted.

The Israeli military said it viewed the attack "with great severity."

Shortly after the attack, ​Syrian state media reported that its air-defense systems engaged a new round of Israeli rockets targeting Syria. Social media reports said the rockets were intercepted over Damascus.

