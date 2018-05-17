Israeli Iron Dome Air Defense Fires North Following Alert on Syrian Border

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have deployed the country's missile defense system Iron Dome after the air attack sirens went off in Israel-controlled Golan Heights on the border with Syria due to false alarm.

The Israeli military stated that it was a false alarm that triggered missile sirens in the Golan Heights. Earlier, locals reported hearing explosions at the time of the alert.

The IDF spokesman said that investigation was underway as well as warned that "the reports regarding an aircraft that was identified and intercepted are false."

Following reports regarding sirens in the Golan Regional Council, it appears to have been a false alarm. The IDF's Iron Dome aerial defense system was activated. The circumstances are being looked into — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) May 17, 2018

​It should be noted that the reports regarding an aircraft that was identified and intercepted are false

Tensions on the border have been running high recently, with the latest incident occurring on May 10 when Iranian forces in Syria launched missiles at Israel which were intercepted by the Iron Dome, according to Tel Aviv. It prompted Israel to attack Iranian targets in Syria in what became the most intensive strike into Syria since the start of the civil war in the country.

Frictions between Tel Aviv and Tehran has been increasing over the past time, with Israel accusing Iran of having a military presence in Syria. Tehran has refuted these claims as groundless, though admitting sending military advisors to train troops loyal to Damascus.

Following reports in the media that Iran was preparing response to April's alleged Israeli attacks on Iranian facilities in Syria, the IDF announced its defence systems were "on high alert for an attack," due to what it said was "irregular activity of Iranian forces in Syria."