Man's Eyes Gouged Out With Spoon For Planning to Marry Girlfriend

A Pakistani man has been severely chastised for expressing his will to marry a woman.

Abdul Baqi’s father literally gouged his eyeballs out with a spoon after he voiced his intention to propose to the girl he loved, according to The Sun.

After breaking the news, the 22-year-old was held down and blinded by his father and four brothers, his veins cut with a knife, to present what they claimed to be "an example for other boys in the village."

Pakistan man has his eyes gouged out with a spoon because he wanted to marry a girl of his choicehttps://t.co/m3oPLJKJzj

If think Pakistanis leave these practices behind when they emigrate to the west,aren't you special?#ThisIsIslam#ShariaLaw#Ramadan#ProactivePatriots ✌🇬🇧 — вℓυяαʎ🐰👌🇬🇧 (@IanPhilTrait) 16 мая 2018 г.

Abdul was rushed to a hospital by his other siblings, who were informed by disturbed neighbors shortly after the assault.

This is typical Pakistani behaviour, bigoted Muslims and their intolerance of all non Muslims. Not all cultures are equal.https://t.co/MIEH7bepYm — Steve Leeson (@Contrary999) 16 мая 2018 г.

The father and two brothers involved in the incident have been arrested while the police are still searching for the other two perpetrators.

READ MORE: Wednesday Night Fever: Twitter Applauds Travolta Getting Down in Cannes