Wednesday Night Fever: Twitter Applauds Travolta Getting Down in Cannes

The "Pulp Fiction" and "Saturday Night Fever" star lived it up at the Cannes Festival, leaving the public, both in the after-party hall and on Twitter, absolutely in awe.

John Travolta, dressed in a dinner jacket and a bow tie, had come on stage to dance to 50 Cent’s "Just A Lil Bit" track, as can be seen in a video the rapper recently uploaded on Twitter.

Me and John Travolta partying 😆 l swear l only came out here because of him. pic.twitter.com/naQXTMGnxr — 50cent (@50cent) 16 мая 2018 г.

Social media outlets immediately exploded with reactions, with most users giving sincere thumbs-up to the 62 year-old actor:

Ok to be fair, he was like 25 if that. Now he's what in his mid 60's. He earned his dance cred many many yrs ago. He's got nothing to prove. — LindaW (@LLinda_W) 16 мая 2018 г.

Well we knew he could dance and get down lol pic.twitter.com/Ql59uKlNKI — ☔️Southside4life☔️ (@MommyAngel4Life) 16 мая 2018 г.

John Travolta dad dancing on stage with @50Cent is legendary 💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/iGUFQ6wpG1 — Heart (@thisisheart) 16 мая 2018 г.

John Travolta out there looking like he still got it lol pic.twitter.com/py7xXiuRrl — afrobeats (@afrobeatstoday) 16 мая 2018 г.

Ironic comments are also in abundance. One user notably laughed the performance off, remarking that Travolta must have chosen top quality glue for the occasion:

John Travolta uses the best wig glue. That lacefront didn’t budge. pic.twitter.com/RnwnNarDkn — ✨ Edward Leto 👑✨ (@eddluxe) 16 мая 2018 г.

Others thought he could have done even better:

thought this was the only move he had… pic.twitter.com/FzQ1fwsQ33 — Kutsi3 🇰🇪 (@JayEliude) 16 мая 2018 г.

WTF happened to John Travolta? He lost his hair AND his moves. pic.twitter.com/MM3HPgaXcv — Александр Гомез 🌴 (@xandergomez) 16 мая 2018 г.

And most typically, users can’t miss an opportunity to come up with a fresh batch of memes:

Travolta is currently at the annual film festival for his latest movie, “Gotti,” which depicts the life of mobster John Gotti, the head of the infamous Gambino family, who is played by Travolta.