Russia Fears Daesh Revival in US-Held Areas After Americans Leave - UN Diplomat

“The territories under your control have morphed into gray areas where extremists feel very comfortable and terrorists also feel comfortable,” Kuzmin said. “We have fears that there may be a reincarnation of Daesh in those regions when the US withdraws from those regions. And they will have to, sooner or later, withdraw from those regions.”
Kuzmin directly addressed the US representative to the United Nations, asking her to explain what the United States was doing in the areas it controls in the country and on what basis.
“What specifically is taking place with several hundred members of Daesh who are helped by forces loyal to you with your oversight?" he asked. “There has been no investigation carried out with respect to those individuals. The countries of origin of terrorists are also not receiving those terrorists. You are not extraditing them to their countries of origin.”
The US-led coalition of more than 70 members is conducting military operations against the Daesh terror group in Syria and Iraq. The coalition's strikes in Iraq are conducted in cooperation with Iraqi officials, but those in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the United Nations Security Council.
