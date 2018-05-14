Israeli Air Force Hits Hamas Facility in Gaza Amid Ongoing Protests - Reports

The situation along the Israel-Gaza border is agitated by the ongoing mass protests of about 15,000 Palestinians against the US embassy relocation to Jerusalem.

Currently, at least 37 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire during the clashes between protesters and Israel's security forces.

READ MORE: US, Israel Share Responsibility Over Gaza 'Massacre' - Ankara

Palestinians have been holding mass protests along the border since March 30, known as the Great March of Return. During these protests, dozens of Palestinians have been killed, and over 1,000 others have been injured as the Israeli forces continue to suppress the demonstrations. The Palestinians intend to go on with the march until tomorrow, when they will commemorate the 70th anniversary of their displacement.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW