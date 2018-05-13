Israel Approves Cable Car Project in Annexed Part of Jerusalem - Reports

The decision was taken days before the relocation of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to the disputed city of Jerusalem - a move by Donald Trump that still triggers public outrage around the world.

Israel's government on Sunday gave the go-ahead for to a cable car project, which will connect West Jerusalem and the Old City, AP reported, citing Israeli officials.

Israel's tourism minister explained the decision to build a one-mile-long line worth $56 million for touristic purposes.

"The cable car project will change the face of Jerusalem, offering tourists and visitors easy and comfortable access to the Western Wall," the country's Yariv Levin stated as quoted by the agency.

The Western Wall is considered to be a holy place by the three major Abrahamic religions: Judaism, Christianity and Islam.

The decision was made shortly before the ceremony for the opening of the US embassy in the disputed city of Jerusalem, considered by both Palestinians and Israelis to be their capital, something that has become the crucial component in the conflict between the countries.

READ MORE: Israel to Name Rail Station to Holy Western Wall in Jerusalem After Trump

The occupation of the West Bank and eastern Jerusalem as a result of the six-days war in 1967 has never been recognized by the international community, nor by the UN international body. Thus, the US move has also triggered debates and protests among Muslim communities around the world and led to the adoption of the UNSC resolution, urging UN members not to follow Trump's decision.

READ MORE: Israel Reportedly Steps Up Settlement Construction Activities in West Bank