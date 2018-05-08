Register
22:13 GMT +308 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    President Hassan Rouhani listens to explanations on new nuclear achievements at a ceremony to mark National Nuclear Day, in Tehran, Iran, Monday, April 9, 2018

    Here Is List of Sanctions Against Iran That US Might Restore and Expand

    © Photo: an official website of the Iranian Presidency office
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    US Withdraws From Iran Nuclear Deal (5)
    0 02

    US President Donald Trump has announced the US is quitting the JCPOA deal. Before the landmark accord of July 14, 2015 was reached by Iran, five permanent UNSC member, Germany and the EU, the following sanctions had applied to the Islamic Republic.

    Shortly after the Iranian Revolution of 1979 the US placed a slew of economic sanctions on Iran and extended the list in 1995 adding firms connected with the Iranian government. Starting from year 2006, there followed a range of anti-Iran sanctions initiated by the UN.

    On July 31, 2006 the UN Security Council issued a resolution that stipulated that Iran suspend all of its uranium enrichment and reprocessing activities, as well as threatened more extensive sanctions.

    President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participate in a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Why Trump Cracks Down on Iran, Turns a Blind Eye to Israel's Nukes

    On December 23, 2006 the UNSC passed a resolution that obliged Iran to suspend  enrichment-related operations in the country, and oversaw cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency. Separately, the document imposed sanctions barring supplies of nuclear-related substances and technologies.  Assets of the high-profile individuals and companies linked to Iran’s nuclear industry were frozen at the time.

    On March  24, 2007 another resolution passed by the UNSC placed an arms embargo and expanded sanctions on Iranian individuals’  already frozen assets and nuclear-related businesses.

    In  March 2008, the UNSC further expanded asset freezes and called for more profound monitoring of the Iranian banking sphere, close inspection of Iranian sea and air transport. The resolution also involved tracking of individuals engaged in the nuclear program.

    Members of Code Pink rally in support of Iran's nuclear deal with world powers in front of the White House in Washington, Monday, May 7, 2018
    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    Majority of Americans Believe US Should Remain in Iran Nuclear Deal - Poll

    A new UNSC resolution was passed June 9, 2010. It essentially prohibited Iran from partaking in any activities related to ballistic missiles. Separately, it toughened the previously imposed arms embargo, as well as froze the assets belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines. The document notably recommended that other states examine Iranian cargo, halt whatever financial services were provided for nuclear-related operations. It advised other countries to avoid opening subsidiaries to Iranian banks on their soil, as well as establishing ties between local and Iranian banks for fears they could be used to finance Iran’s nuclear program.

    June 2011: US sanctions  targeted  Iran Air and Tidewater Middle East Co., which controls seven Iranian ports, stating that Iran Air had lent support to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which had already fallen under UN sanctions by then.

    In this File Photo US Secretary of State John Kerry, left, meets with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, right, in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016, on what is expected to be implementation day, the day the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) verifies that Iran has met all conditions under the nuclear deal.
    © AP Photo / Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo
    Harmful Consequences Inevitable, If Iran Nuclear Deal Changed - Kremlin

    December 2011:  the US Department of Treasury imposed sanctions on military advisor Hassan Firouzabadi and Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps General Abdollah Araqi.

    February 2012: the US froze the Central Bank’s properties and those of other Iranian financial institutions within the United States. Governmental property in the US equally fell under the sanctions.

    READ MORE: Top 5 Facts About the Iranian Nuclear Deal

    February 2013:  the United States blacklisted top Iranian electronics manufacturers, and Internet policing agencies, along with the state broadcasting authority in a bid to restrict public access to information. Among the targeted structures were Iranian Cyber Police and the Communications Regulatory Authority.

    January 2015: the US Senate Banking Committee stipulated that sanctions should be further tightened if international mediators fail to reach an agreement on Tehran's nuclear program by late June.


    Topic:
    US Withdraws From Iran Nuclear Deal (5)

    Related:

    Israel Thanks Trump For His Decision to Withdraw From Iran Deal - Netanyahu
    France, Germany, UK Regret US decision to Withdraw From Iran Deal - Macron
    Trump Withdraws US From Iran Nuclear Deal
    Israeli Forces on High Alert Over 'Unusual Spike in Iran's Activity' in Syria
    Why Trump Cracks Down on Iran, Turns a Blind Eye to Israel's Nukes
    Tags:
    nuclear deal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), missiles, nuclear program, arms, nuclear, Donald Trump, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
    Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse