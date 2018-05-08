US Coalition Says Aware of Reports About Baghdadi's Location

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US-led coalition fighting in Iraq and Syria has seen media reports about the possible location of the Daesh* terrorist group leader Abu Bakr Baghdadi, but refrains from speculation at this time, coalition’s spokesperson told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The Coalition is aware of various reports and rumors of al-Baghdadi's location and status, but it would be irresponsible for us to speculate," the spokesperson said.

Abu Ali Basri, director-general of the intelligence and counter-terrorism office at the Iraqi Ministry of Interior, told Fox News the terrorist group's leader maybe sheltering in Al-Hajin in Syria near the border in Deir ez-Zor province.

READ MORE: Russian, Syrian, Iranian Troops Chasing al-Baghdadi Near Iraqi Border – Reports

US media reported on Sunday citing multiple Iraqi government officials that Baghdadi is believed to be hiding in the Euphrates River Valley.

© AP Photo / Hussein Malla US Sends Mixed Messages on Presence in Syria as More Jihadists Pledge Loyalty to Baghdadi

Baghdadi's death has been reported numerous times in recent years, but the terrorist leader has re-emerged each time.

In June, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Baghdadi could have been killed as a result of a strike by the Russian Aerospace Forces on May 28, 2017 in the southern suburb of Raqqa.

But in September, an alleged audio recording of Baghdadi emerged, casting fresh doubt on whether the terrorist leader is currently dead or alive.

*Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) — a terrorist group banned in Russia.