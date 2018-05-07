Register
22:51 GMT +307 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This July 5, 2014 photo shows an image grab taken from a propaganda video released by al-Furqan Media allegedly showing the leader of the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, aka Caliph Ibrahim, adressing Muslim worshippers at a mosque in the militant-held northern Iraqi city of Mosul

    Russian, Syrian, Iranian Troops Chasing al-Baghdadi Near Iraqi Border – Reports

    © AFP 2018 /
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 90

    The leader of the terrorist group has previously been reported killed by US or Russian air or artillery strikes on multiple occasions.

    Multiple Iraqi officials speaking to Fox News said that the ex-terrorist caliphate head is still at large, and is being actively hunted.

    Iraqi Interior Ministry intelligence and counterterrorism office director-general Abu Ali al-Basri told the news channel that according to his agency's estimates, al-Baghdadi is hiding in the area of Al-Hajin, eastern Syria, about 29 km from Syria's border with Iraq.

    Servicemen during the efforts to demine the city of Deir ez-Zor, Syria
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Alaeddin
    Daesh Expected to Launch New Attacks on Syrian Army in Deir ez-Zor - Reports
    According to al-Basri, reports of al-Baghdadi's whereabouts are fresh, and being used to carry out a "multi-force raid" involving Russian, Syrian and Iranian forces.

    Iraqi Defense Ministry spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool confirmed to Fox that al-Baghdadi is thought to be alive, and that he may be located in the border area east of the Euphrates River, possibly in the town of al-Shadaddah in al-Hasakah province in northeast Syria. "It's not difficult for him to hide in the Syrian desert," the officer said.

    The Iraqi air force has stepped up its attacks against Daesh* targets in Syria in recent days. Iraqi forces previously targeted Daesh in airstrikes on April 19, killing 36 militants, and coordinating the details of the operation with Syrian, Russian and Iranian forces.

    * A terrorist group banned in Russia.

    Related:

    US Arms Sales to Allies in Syria Used Against Turkey – Erdogan
    Israel Vows to 'Eliminate' Assad if He Keeps Letting Iran Operate From Syria
    Iraqi Air Force Airstrike Hits Daesh Commanders' Positions in Syria (VIDEO)
    'Turkey's Soldiers Ready for New Missions': Erdogan Vows New Ops in Syria
    Tags:
    Daesh, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Photo Timeline of Devastating Hawaiian Volcanic Eruption
    Photo Timeline of Devastating Hawaiian Volcanic Eruption
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse