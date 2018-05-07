Iran's Doctors Want UN to Answer Tough Questions About Douma Chem "Provocation"

Iranian medical specialists investigating the chemical attack that allegedly took place in the Damascus suburbs in April have asked the UN leadership to help deal with a number of unanswered questions related to the incident, which served as a pretext for a massive attack against Syria.

Seyed Alireza Marandi, head of the Iranian Academy of Medical Sciences (IAMS), told Press TV that members of his organization wrote a letter addressed to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, attempting to raise awareness about “ambiguities” surrounding the alleged chemical attack in the Syrian city of Douma.

"We sent a summary of the items discussed at the UN prior to a final and full consideration given to the assessment of the incident by the world body's certified centers," Marandi said.

According to him, the academy members, who "have extensive experience from Iraq's chemical warfare against Iran in the 1980s", expressed skepticism about the "unverified evidence" of the alleged chemical attack and speculated that the entire incident was fabricated by groups seeking the further involvement of Western countries in the Syrian conflict.

"We have experience treating over 100,000 chemical attack victims. We sent a letter to the UN to raise our doubts," IAMS member Mohammad Ali Javadi said.

The medics insisted that photos and videos related to the alleged attack should be thoroughly examined by OPCW specialists. They also pointed out that for some reason, the US-led coalition decided to attack Syria before OPCW team had the chance to investigate the site of the alleged incident.

An OPCW fact-finding mission visited Douma and collected samples from the area in order to study them and either confirm or deny the veracity of reports about the attack.

The reports about the "chemical attack" were spread by the White Helmets, a group claiming to be an NGO rescuing civilians in Syria and which has been caught red-handed staging and spreading false videos of their daily operations on numerous occasions.

On April 7 an alleged chemical attack was reported in the Syrian city of Douma, which was quickly blamed on the Syrian government by certain Western countries.

Before OPCW experts were able to properly investigate the site of the alleged attack however, the US and its allies launched a massive missile strike against targets in Syria, which they claimed were related to some kind of clandestine chemical weapon program.