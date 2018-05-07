Register
    People stand in front of damaged buildings, in the town of Douma, the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack, near Damascus, Syria, Monday, April 16, 2018

    Iran's Doctors Want UN to Answer Tough Questions About Douma Chem "Provocation"

    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    Middle East
    281

    Iranian medical specialists investigating the chemical attack that allegedly took place in the Damascus suburbs in April have asked the UN leadership to help deal with a number of unanswered questions related to the incident, which served as a pretext for a massive attack against Syria.

    Seyed Alireza Marandi, head of the Iranian Academy of Medical Sciences (IAMS), told Press TV that members of his organization wrote a letter addressed to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, attempting to raise awareness about “ambiguities” surrounding the alleged chemical attack in the Syrian city of Douma.

    "We sent a summary of the items discussed at the UN prior to a final and full consideration given to the assessment of the incident by the world body's certified centers," Marandi said.

    Labels of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) are seen iside a damaged house in Douma in Damascus, Syria April 23, 2018
    © REUTERS / Ali Hashisho
    US' False Claims About Douma Inquiry 'Part of Russia-Bashing Campaign' - Analyst
    According to him, the academy members, who "have extensive experience from Iraq's chemical warfare against Iran in the 1980s", expressed skepticism about the "unverified evidence" of the alleged chemical attack and speculated that the entire incident was fabricated by groups seeking  the further involvement of Western countries in the Syrian conflict.

    "We have experience treating over 100,000 chemical attack victims. We sent a letter to the UN to raise our doubts," IAMS member Mohammad Ali Javadi said.

    The medics insisted that photos and videos related to the alleged attack should be thoroughly examined by OPCW specialists. They also pointed out that for some reason, the US-led coalition decided to attack Syria before OPCW team had the chance to investigate the site of the alleged incident.

    READ MORE: UK Reporter: Douma Residents Laugh at Notion of 'Chemical Attack'

    An OPCW fact-finding mission visited Douma and collected samples from the area in order to study them and either confirm or deny the veracity of reports about the attack.

    The reports about the "chemical attack" were spread by the White Helmets, a group claiming to be an NGO rescuing civilians in Syria and which has been caught red-handed staging and spreading false videos of their daily operations on numerous occasions.

    READ MORE: US Halt of Funding to White Helmets Aimed to Distract From Useful Tool — Analyst

    On April 7 an alleged chemical attack was reported in the Syrian city of Douma, which was quickly blamed on the Syrian government by certain Western countries.

    Before OPCW experts were able to properly investigate the site of the alleged attack however, the US and its allies launched a massive missile strike against targets in Syria, which they claimed were related to some kind of clandestine chemical weapon program.

