Presidential Palace in Yemen's Capital Reportedly Hit by Saudi-Led Coalition

Earlier, Saudi air defenses have intercepted two missiles launched by Yemeni Houthi rebels towards the city of Najran.

According to residents of Yemen's capital reports, Saudi-led attacks have hit the presidential palace in Sanaa, causing casualties.

Yemen has been engulfed in a violent civil war between the government, headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, and the Houthi movement.

The Saudi-led coalition, consisting mostly of Persian Gulf countries, has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthi movement since March 2015 after it started campaign to support President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, who fled the country when the Houthi rebels conducted a takeover in the country.