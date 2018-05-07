‘Lebanon Equals Hezbollah’: Israeli Security Cabinet Minister on Lebanese Vote

The elections in Lebanese parliament were held for the first time since 2009. Over 3.6 million citizens over 21 years were included in the voting lists. Some 976 candidates have been tussling for 128 seats.

Israeli security cabinet minister said that high Hezbollah's results in the Lebanese election show that the state is indistinguishable from the Iranian-backed Shiite group and that Israel should not distinguish between them in any future war.

"The State of Israel will not differentiate between the sovereign State of Lebanon and Hezbollah, and will view Lebanon as responsible for any action from within its territory," Education Minister Naftali Bennett said on Twitter.

Lebanese citizens, for the first time since 2009, were able to vote in the parliamentary elections after the current parliament extended its term three times under the pretext of political instability.

In June 2017, the election law was amended. The parties agree among themselves and draw up lists with the number of candidates corresponding to the number of mandates in the region, with unlimited number of lists allowed. People vote for certain candidates, but their votes go the entire list in which this candidate is represented.

Since 1960, the law of the so-called Majority was adopted in Lebanon within the framework of the parliamentary election. Each region of the country had a certain number of seats with a fixed number of seats assigned to each religious denomination. The group of candidates from the region, which had more votes, won.