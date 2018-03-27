Register
22:27 GMT +327 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is seen on a video screen as he addresses his supporters in Beirut, Lebanon February 16, 2018

    Saudis Offered Syria Cash Twice to Cut Ties With Iran, But in Vain - Hezbollah

    © REUTERS/ Aziz Taher
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 72

    A new development in the Saudi Arabia-Iran standoff may have come to light, after the Hezbollah chief shared a new, finance-related detail.

    Saudi Arabia offered Syria hundreds of billions of dollars in funds for post-war reconstruction if the embattled country cut its ties with Iran, the leader of the Lebanon-based group Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah claimed, as The Times of Israel reported on Tuesday, citing the Lebanese Arabic-language al-Akhbar daily. Nasrallah went on to say that the offer was made on two occasions and was apparently rejected by the Assad.

    Separately, the Hezbollah chief accused Riyadh and Washington of exploiting "dirty" means to stick their nose in the Lebanese general elections slated for May 6.

    Daesh fighter
    CC0
    Questions Abound Over Swedish 'Ticking Bombs' Jihadis Detained in Syria

    This is not the first time when Riyadh is mentioned in the Lebanese context. Last November, Lebanon’s Premier Saad Hariri was forced to announce his resignation speaking on Saudi TV. In his speech, Hariri cited Iran and Hezbollah’s impact in the war-torn region. Hariri subsequently returned to his home country and revoked his resignation.

    Recently, as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in London to meet the British leadership, he and Theresa May touched upon Hezbollah’s disarmament as an important attempt to support the Lebanese government.

    READ MORE: Terrorists Preparing Chemical Attack in Idlib — Syrian UN Envoy

    Earlier, speaking to the nation on the day of the Iranian New Year, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani paid tribute to the country’s "humble soldiers and tireless diplomats," who "were able to stand with the people of Iraq, Syria and Lebanon to establish stability and increase security for the region."

    Alongside Russia, Iran has been assisting Syria in its struggle against the Daesh* threat and declared the end of the terrorist group in November 2017.

    Shiite Iran has also been at odds with the predominantly Sunni Saudi Arabia, with tensions centering on the parties’ mutual accusations of supporting terrorism as well as Iran’s alleged pursuit of nuclear weapons.

    READ MORE: Operation Damascus Steel: Syrian Army's Liberation of E Ghouta Almost Complete

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.

    Related:

    Questions Abound Over Swedish 'Ticking Bombs' Jihadis Detained in Syria
    Almost 6,500 Militants Leave Syria's Irbin in Past 2 Days - Russian MoD
    Dozens Rally in Paris to Support Kurds Amid Turkish Op in Syria’s Afrin (PHOTOS)
    Turkey Establishes Full Control Over Syria's Afrin District - General Staff
    UNHRC Adopts New Resolution on Human Rights in Syria, Ignores Russian Amendments
    Tags:
    elections, olive branch operation, conflict, war, Daesh, Hezbollah, Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Iran, Lebanon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Antarctica: Penguins Really Dig it
    Antarctica: Penguins Really Dig It
    European Diplomacy
    Great European Diplomacy
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok