Militants Shell Residential District in Aleppo, Leaving 1 Dead

"The shells exploded in 3,000 Shaqa neighborhood. As a result of one such explosion, a woman and her five kids were injured. Another shell killed a different woman. All of them were treated in our hospital. There are some serious wounds," Hadid said.
The militants launched a total of six or seven shells. A five-month baby is in the most serious condition because of the wounds sustained in the shelling.
Earlier, commander of the Russian reconciliation center for Syria Maj. Gen. Yuri Yevtushenko reported that at least two people had been killed and nine others injured in a shelling attack on Damascus' residential area.
He also said that despite the ceasefire regime being established throughout Syria, the Russian-Turkish-Iranian Coordination Centre had registered several cases of ceasefire violation in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Damascus, and Daraa.
All comments
Show new comments (0)