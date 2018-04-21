At Least 2 Killed in Mortar Shelling of Syria's Damascus on Friday

"Insurgents active in Muhayam al-Yarmuq carried out mortar shelling against living quarters of al-Tadamon, al-Midan, and al-Qadam in southern area of Damascus. Two civilians were killed, and nine ones were injured," Yevtushenko said.
He added that despite the ceasefire regime being established throughout Syria, the Russian-Turkish-Iranian Coordination Centre had registered several cases of ceasefire violation in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Damascus, and Daraa over the last 24 hours.
"In course of reached agreements, the Russian Reconciliation Centre and Russian MP units started withdrawing insurgents and their families from Eastern Qalamun area," Yevtushenko said, adding that to that end "a temporary humanitarian corridor was opened [on Saturday] near Ruheiba."
All comments
Show new comments (0)