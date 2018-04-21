At Least 2 Killed in Mortar Shelling of Syria's Damascus on Friday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least two people were killed and nine others were injured in a shelling attack on Damascus' residential areas on Friday, Maj. Gen. Yuri Yevtushenko, the commander of the Russian reconciliation center for Syria, said on Saturday.

"Insurgents active in Muhayam al-Yarmuq carried out mortar shelling against living quarters of al-Tadamon, al-Midan, and al-Qadam in southern area of Damascus. Two civilians were killed, and nine ones were injured," Yevtushenko said.

He added that despite the ceasefire regime being established throughout Syria, the Russian-Turkish-Iranian Coordination Centre had registered several cases of ceasefire violation in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Damascus, and Daraa over the last 24 hours.

Yevtushenko also reported that militants and members of their families started to leave the area of Eastern Qalamoun in Syria's province of Damascus

"In course of reached agreements, the Russian Reconciliation Centre and Russian MP units started withdrawing insurgents and their families from Eastern Qalamun area," Yevtushenko said, adding that to that end "a temporary humanitarian corridor was opened [on Saturday] near Ruheiba."