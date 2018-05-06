Iraqi Air Force Airstrike Hits Daesh Commanders' Positions in Syria (VIDEO)

As Iraqi Defense Ministry spokesman Tahseen Khafaji has previously told Sputnik, Iraqi airstrikes in Syria were not connected with the international anti-Daesh coalition. According to him, Iraq will continue carrying out strikes against Daesh in Syria if it receives intelligence about any threats to the country's security.
READ MORE: US-Led Coalition Signals End of Major Anti-Daesh Ops in Iraq
Previously, Iraqi forces attacked the Daesh terrorists in Syria on April 19. As a result of the airstrike, 36 militants were killed. The Iraqi military acted in coordination with the Syrian authorities and also coordinated the details of the operation with Russia and Iran.
مقطع فيديو يظهر الضربة الجوية التي نفذتها طائرات F16 لاستهداف مقر لقيادات داعش في منطقة الدشيشة داخل الاراضي السورية والتي تم الإعلان عنها اليوم الأحد 6 /5/2018 pic.twitter.com/q7K3Vs7FRa— IRAQI AIR FORCE (@iqAirForce) 6 мая 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)