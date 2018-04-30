US Closes Ground Forces Office in Iraq as Major Anti-Daesh Combat Ends

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US-led coalition forces have closed the Baghdad headquarters of the Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command Headquarters, signaling the end of major combat operations against Daesh terrorist group, Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) said in a press release on Monday.

"The Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command (CJFLCC) Headquarters was deactivated today at a ceremony in Baghdad, signifying the end of major combat operations against ISIS* [Daesh] in Iraq and acknowledging the changing composition and responsibilities of the Coalition," the release said.

The responsibilities of the CJFLCC to train, advise, assist and equip missions supporting the Iraqi Security Force are now consolidated into a single headquarters under CJTF-OIR command, the release said.

The US-led coalition of more than 70 members is conducting military operations against the Daesh terror group in Syria and Iraq. The coalition's strikes in Iraq are conducted in cooperation with Iraqi officials, but those in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the United Nations Security Council.

*Daesh (aka ISIL, ISIS, IS, Islamic state) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia