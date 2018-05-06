Lebanon Holds Parliamentary Elections for First Time in 9 Years

Until now, the March 8 Alliance group, including Hezbollah, has held 52 seats, while March 14 Alliance has had 50 seats.
Current Prime Minister Saad Hariri belongs to the Future Movement and is the leader of March 14 Alliance.
Throughout the day, elections around the country will be undertaken amid increased security measures. The forces of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and regular army units have been tasked with keeping the peace at polling booths.
