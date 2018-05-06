Lebanon Holds Parliamentary Elections for First Time in 9 Years

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Parliamentary elections will be held in Lebanon on Sunday, voters will decide on the fate of all 128 seats in the country's legislature.

Until now, the March 8 Alliance group, including Hezbollah, has held 52 seats, while March 14 Alliance has had 50 seats.

Current Prime Minister Saad Hariri belongs to the Future Movement and is the leader of March 14 Alliance.

READ MORE: Top Militant Negotiator Reportedly Killed Near Syria-Lebanon Border

© AP Photo / Hussein Malla Spy Games: Israeli Military Device Reportedly Found on Lebanon Border

Lebanese citizens, for the first time since 2009, will be able to vote in the parliamentary elections after the current parliament extended its term three times under the pretext of political instability.

Throughout the day, elections around the country will be undertaken amid increased security measures. The forces of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and regular army units have been tasked with keeping the peace at polling booths.