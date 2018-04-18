Register
19:10 GMT +318 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Smoke rises during clashes between forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and the Army of Islam fighters

    Top Militant Negotiator Reportedly Killed Near Syria-Lebanon Border

    © REUTERS / Bassam Khabieh
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 30

    The Syrian Army, backed by allied militias, has made significant territorial gains in Damascus city and the wider province in recent months via a series of military operations and transfer deals which have been negotiated with assistance from the Russian Reconciliation Center in Syria.

    Shaher Juma, the Free Syrian Army’s (FSA) lead negotiator, was reportedly assassinated on Wednesday afternoon when he was targeted while in his vehicle, according to Al-Masdar News, citing a military source in Damascus.

    He played a major role in negotiating the recent evacuation of Jaysh al-Islam (Army of Islam) militants from the city of Dumayr with delegates from the Syrian government and the Russian Reconciliation Center in Syria.

    READ MORE: Syrian Army Set to Enter City in Damascus Province as Militants Agree to Leave

    Syria air defences strike back after air strikes by U.S., British and French forces in Damascus, Syria in this still image obtained from video dated early April 14, 2018
    © REUTERS / SYRIA TV
    ‘He Can't Just Do Whatever He Wants': Trump Had No Legal Right to Launch Syria Strikes
    Damascus and its allies are actively pushing for reconciliation or transfer deals in other militant-held parts of Syria, as such arrangements greatly reduce the number of civilian causalities and limit casualties inflicted to the Syrian Army’s ranks.

    His death is a blow to Moscow’s and Damascus’s effort to negotiate a surrender or transfer deal with militants in East Qalamun, near the Syria-Lebanon border.

    It’s unclear who was behind today’s assassination, but, according to reports, Mr. Juma was not the intended target. Another person in the vehicle with him – a senior militant commander – is believed to have been the target, who was seemingly wanted dead by a rival faction.

    In this photo taken on Tuesday May 23, 2017, provided by the Syrian anti-government activist group, the Hammurabi's Justice News, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows a U.S.-backed anti-government Syrian fighter form Maghaweer al-Thawra stands on a vehicle with heavy automatic machine gun, left, next of an American soldier who also stands on his armored vehicle, right, as they take their position at the Syrian-Iraqi crossing border point of Tanf, south Syria
    © AP Photo / Hammurabi's Justice News
    Syrian Army's Anti-Terror Op Moving Closer to US Al-Tanf Base – Reports
    Syrian government delegates are still looking to continue negotiations with militants in the East Qalamun area, but it’s not immediately apparent who they will now hold talks with.

    Government forces have made sweeping gains in Damascus in recent months, with Syrian Army troops liberating the entire East Ghouta regain via operation Damascus Steel. They are now turning their attention to *Daesh-held neighborhoods in southern parts of the capital, including the Yarmouk refugee camp.

    Territory held by other militant groups in the Damascus governorate outside of the capital are also set to be targeted and liberated in the coming weeks.

    READ MORE: Syrian Army Reportedly Finds Saudi-Made Explosives in Eastern Ghouta Cleanup Op

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.

     

    Related:

    Syrian Army Set to Enter City in Damascus Province as Militants Agree to Leave
    Syrian Army Discovers Ex-Militant Base and Weapons Cache Under Hospital in Douma
    Syrian Army Declares Victory in Eastern Ghouta
    Syrian Army Uncovers Chemical Lab in Eastern Ghouta - State Media
    Syrian Army Reportedly Finds Saudi-Made Explosives in Eastern Ghouta Cleanup Op
    Syrian Army Captures British Militants in Eastern Ghouta – Reports
    US Intervention Against Syrian Army Could Revive Daesh in Syria – Ex-UKIP Leader
    Syrian Army Discovers White Helmets’ Filming Site in Eastern Ghouta
    Tags:
    reconciliation, assassination, Operation Damascus Steel, Syria crisis, Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, Jaysh al-Islam, Syrian Army, Syrian government, Shaher Juma, East Qalamun, Syria, Russia, Damascus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Apocalyptic Scenario: Huge Sandstorm Sweeps Through Iranian City of Yazd
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse