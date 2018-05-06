Register
05:25 GMT +306 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Yemeni Island of Socotra

    Tensions Rise on Yemen's Socotra as UAE Deploys More Troops

    © AFP 2018 / KHALED FAZAA
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    201

    Yemen is looking to end its formal alliance with the United Arab Emirates after the latter deployed forces to the Yemeni island of Socotra without the knowledge of Yemen's exiled government.

    Tensions have heightened between the Yemeni government and the UAE after Abu Dhabi deployed some 300 soldiers, along with tanks and artillery, to Socotra over the past few days. The island, located in the Gulf of Aden and sometimes referred to as the ‘Galapagos of the Indian Ocean, is listed by UNESCO as a world heritage site.

    According to a senior Yemeni official, the UAE deployed troops in Socotra without informing the government-in-exile of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

    "The government had no idea whatsoever," the official said on Saturday, as reported by AFP.

    Pro-Houthi army officers carry the coffin of Saleh al-Samad, a senior Houthi official, during a funeral procession held for him and his six body guards, killed by Saudi-led air strikes last week, in Sanaa, Yemen April 28, 2018
    © REUTERS / Mohamed al-Sayaghi
    Thousands Attend Funeral of Houthi Leader Killed in Airstrike in Yemen (VIDEO)
    The UAE has been a key partner in a Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthis in northern Yemen since 2015, under the banner of restoring Hadi's authority. However, analysts say it has recently distanced itself from Hadi — who is reportedly under house arrest in Riyadh — and carved out an area of influence in southern Yemen.

    Emirati Minister for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash on Friday took to Twitter to highlight historic ties between the UAE and Socotra.

    "We have historic and family links with the residents of Socotra and we will back them during Yemen's ordeal which was sparked by the Houthis," he said.

    According to the official, the Yemeni government-in-exile is considering sending a letter to the United Nations "demanding the dismissal of the Emiratis from the Yemeni intervention."

    Smoke rises after Saudi-led airstrikes hit a food factory in Sanaa, Yemen. (File)
    © AP Photo / Hani Mohammed
    Coalition Airstrikes on Yemen Capital Kill Houthi Leaders – Reports
    Speaking on condition of anonymity, officials noted that the proposal was not welcomed by the president for fear of upsetting the Saudis.

    Tensions have flared over the deployment which was mounted during a visit of a Saudi delegation to the strategic Yemeni island originally aimed at mediating between the two sides. The UAE deployed additional forces while the committee was on the ground, the official said.

    READ MORE: Wait, What? UAE Civil Aviation Hires 8-Month-Old Baby as 'Happiness Employee'

    In Socotra, residents and activists said that the UAE is building a factory and a prison, recruiting the island's residents, and creating a new militia, as well as buying land and clearing it for construction.

    UN extends peacekeeping mandate for Western Sahara
    © Sputnik / Igor Mikhalev
    Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain Express Support for Morocco Over Row With Iran – Reports
    The official said that the Emiratis have occupied all the vital institutions in the island, including the airport, the seaport and the government headquarters, and have kicked out Yemeni forces. He added that "what the UAE is doing in Socotra is an act of aggression".

    The islanders have reportedly protested the UAE presence in Socotra, arguing that there are no Houthis on the island to justify such a deployment.

    Related:

    UK Activists Win Appeal Against Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia Amid Yemen War
    US Army ‘Doing the Saudis’ Dirty Work’ on Yemen Border, Contrary to US Claims
    US Army Special Forces Secretly Operating in Yemen - Reports
    Tags:
    Houthis, Mansour Hadi, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, UAE
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stripping Down in the Arctic: 2018 'Khibiny-Bikini' Festival
    Stripping Down in the Arctic: 2018 'Khibiny-Bikini' Festival
    NBC What You’ve Done?!
    NBC What You’ve Done?!
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse