Iran Has Capacity to Defeat Trump's 'Bullying' - Top Security Official

"This is an international agreement… and we certainly have the capacity to defeat your bullying," Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said in remarks broadcast on Iranian state television.
The official questioned Trump's statements concerning the revision of the deal.
"You are saying that you do not accept something that was set up under the last president and it should be changed," Shamkhani said, addressing Trump. "Who, then, guarantees that if something is done with you, the next president won't come and refuse to accept it?"
In his turn, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani cautioned Washington to remain in the nuclear deal with Tehran, promising that otherwise there would be "severe consequences."
On July 14, 2015, the EU, Iran, as well as Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom and the United States plus Germany, also known as P5+1 group of countries, signed the JCPOA, which guarantees the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program. Iran has pledged to not develop or acquire nuclear weapons in exchange for the cancellation of sanctions imposed against the country.
