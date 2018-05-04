Erdogan Becomes Presidential Candidate From Turkish People's Alliance - PM

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has become a presidential candidate from the Turkish People's Alliance, consisting of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Friday.

On Thursday, the AKP nominated the incumbent president as its candidate for the upcoming vote. The candidacy was also backed by the MHP.

"We have just filed an application to the Supreme Electoral Council. Tayyip Erdogan will participate in the vote, as a candidate from our People's Alliance. This is a historic day, we have made yet another step toward a stable Turkey," Yildirim told reporters.

In April, Erdogan announced that early presidential and parliamentary elections would take place on June 24. Explaining his decision to hold the snap vote, the politician said that it was needed to ensure a rapid transition to the presidential system of government, which had been chosen by a slight majority of Turks participating in the constitutional referendum on April 16.