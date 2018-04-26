Register
17:43 GMT +326 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of his ruling party in Ordu, Turkey, Saturday, March 24, 2018

    Erdogan Signs Law to Harmonize Election System With Recent Reforms - Reports

    © AP Photo / Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Pool Photo
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a law aimed at harmonization of the Turkish electoral system in line with the recently approved constitutional reforms, the Anadolu news agency reported.

    The move was taken after on April 16, 2017, a slight majority of Turks participating in the constitutional referendum voted in favor of the transition from a parliamentary system of government to a presidential one. The list of constitutional amendments supported by the Turkish citizens included an increase of presidential powers and abolishing the office of prime minister.

    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of his ruling party in Ordu, Turkey, Saturday, March 24, 2018
    © AP Photo / Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Pool Photo
    Turkey’s Decision to Hold Snap Elections ‘Linked to US Military Plans’ – Expert
    The amendments signed by Erdogan allow Turkish overseas voters to participate in elections until three days before the ballot day, the Anadolu news agency reported Wednesday.

    READ MORE: Turkish President Calls Snap Election to ‘Deny His Rivals Time to Organize'

    The signed law also put an end to the so-called appointment system, which gave the opportunity for the Turks living outside the country to cast their ballots only after an application for an appointment and determination of a day they would vote, allowing the compatriots living in other states to take part in the election whenever convenient to them.

    The bill was signed two months ahead of early presidential and parliamentary elections announced by Erdogan earlier in April. Explaining the decision to hold a snap vote the Turkish leader said that the transition from a parliamentary to a presidential system should take place as soon as possible.

    Tags:
    constitution, reforms, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    Reid it and Weep
    Reid it and Weep
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse