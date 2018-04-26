Erdogan Signs Law to Harmonize Election System With Recent Reforms - Reports

The move was taken after on April 16, 2017, a slight majority of Turks participating in the constitutional referendum voted in favor of the transition from a parliamentary system of government to a presidential one. The list of constitutional amendments supported by the Turkish citizens included an increase of presidential powers and abolishing the office of prime minister.

The amendments signed by Erdogan allow Turkish overseas voters to participate in elections until three days before the ballot day, the Anadolu news agency reported Wednesday.

The signed law also put an end to the so-called appointment system, which gave the opportunity for the Turks living outside the country to cast their ballots only after an application for an appointment and determination of a day they would vote, allowing the compatriots living in other states to take part in the election whenever convenient to them.

The bill was signed two months ahead of early presidential and parliamentary elections announced by Erdogan earlier in April. Explaining the decision to hold a snap vote the Turkish leader said that the transition from a parliamentary to a presidential system should take place as soon as possible.