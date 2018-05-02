Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Hit Southwest Iran, Injuring Over 70 People – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 has occurred in Iran’s southwestern province of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, injuring 76 people, the IRNA news agency reported, citing Iran's emergency services spokesman.

The quake hit the city of Sisakht at 08:38 local time (04:08 GMT), making people rush out to the streets, the IRNA news agency reported, citing the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University.

The earthquake's epicenter was located at a depth of 8 kilometers underground. There is no information on the damage to infrastructure yet.

"The number of victims of the earthquake in Iran increased to 76," representative of the Iranian emergency situations organization Mujtaba Khalidi said.

Iran is located on major fault lines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes.

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake in November hit the Kurdish town of Sarpol-e-Zahab and killed 600 people.

In 2003, a 6.6-magnitude earthquake razed the historic city of Bam to the ground, killing 26,000 people.