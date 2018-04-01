Magnitude 5.3 Quake Shakes Western Iran - Reports

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake has hit western Iran, but there are no immediate reports of victims or damage, state television reported.

"Up to this moment,… we have not received any reports of casualties or damage," the head of the crisis management body in the affected province of Kermanshah, Iran, told state television.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center, the epicenter of the tremors was 98 km to the northwest of the Iranian city of Ilam and 170 km to the northeast of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad. The epicenter was at a depth of 52 km.

Iran is situated on major fault lines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes.

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake in November rocked the Kurdish town of Sarpol-e-Zahab and killed 600 people.

In 2003, a 6.6-magnitude earthquake razed the historic city of Bam to the ground, killing 26,000 people.