Car Ramming Attack Against Israeli Police Officers Leaves No Casualties - Police

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An unidentified man tried to ram his vehicle into a group of Israeli police officers near the National Headquarters of the Israel Police in Jerusalem, police said Wednesday, adding that there were no casualties as a result of the incident.

"A short while ago there was an attempt to ram into the police officers at the intersection near the National Headquarters of the Israel Police. There are no injured," the police said on Twitter.

The vehicle disappeared from the scene, the police added.

The police noted that the driver of the vehicle and a passenger have since been detained and an investigation into the incident has been launched.