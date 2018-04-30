Militants Fired 4 Rockets at Syrian City of Homs on Sunday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Militants on Sunday fired four rockets at the Syrian city of Homs, killing two and injuring another 13 people, the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation said Monday.

"On April 29, militants of illegal armed groups twice shelled the districts of… the city of Homs from the southern outskirts of Talbiseh town in Homs province. Four rockets were fired. Two people were killed and 13 were injured. There are destructions," Maj. Gen. Yuri Yevtushenko, the center's commander, told a briefing.

Earlier, local media reported that at least one civilian had been killed in another shelling attack by local militants which had also led to a material damage.

Previously, the Arab portal al-Masdar reported that the Syrian military command has decided to transfer an elite army formation from Damascus to Homs province before the start of a major offensive against militants.