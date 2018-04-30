Militants Fired 4 Rockets at Syrian City of Homs on Sunday

"On April 29, militants of illegal armed groups twice shelled the districts of… the city of Homs from the southern outskirts of Talbiseh town in Homs province. Four rockets were fired. Two people were killed and 13 were injured. There are destructions," Maj. Gen. Yuri Yevtushenko, the center's commander, told a briefing.
Previously, the Arab portal al-Masdar reported that the Syrian military command has decided to transfer an elite army formation from Damascus to Homs province before the start of a major offensive against militants.
