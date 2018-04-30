Assad: Syria's Victory Over Terrorism Pushes Some States to Direct Aggression

BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The success of the Syrian government in its fight with terrorist and armed groups, some of which are supported by the Western states, makes Syria's opponents resort to direct aggression, Syrian President Bashar Assad said on Monday.

"It is clear that the region is going through the stage of the world map's redrawing and the escalation of aggression against Syria and enemy nations' resort to direct aggression after the defeat of their cells and associates will only strengthen Syrians' desire to fully eradicate terrorism and its various forms," Assad said at the meeting with Alaeddin Boroujerdi, the chairman of the foreign policy and national security committee at the Iranian Islamic Consultative Assembly.

The Syrian president has once again stressed the right of the Syrian people to defend the country's sovereignty and to decide on its future independently, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

Boroujerdi, in turn, stressed that the United States, its allies and proxies had been defeated in Syria, adding that the failure of the recent missile attack on Syria reaffirmed the strength and steadfastness of "the resistance axis" in the country. Boroujerdi highlighted that Iran would continue to provide assistance to Syria.

The situation in Syria has been extremely tense over the past few weeks in light of reports about an alleged chemical attack in the Syrian city of Douma, which was followed by a missile attack by France, the United Kingdom and the United States on a number of targets in Syria on April 14.

Syrian officials have refuted all allegations and said that terrorists staged the attack to influence public opinion and impede the advances of the Syrian army against them. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 103 cruise missiles were launched by the US-led coalition, 71 of which were intercepted by Syria’s air defense systems.