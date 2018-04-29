Fire Erupts at Site of Grand Egyptian Museum (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The archaeological museum, which is still under construction, is set to become one of the largest in the world; it is located close to the famous Giza pyramids.

A fire erupted in the constructed Conference Building at the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) in Giza on Sunday, Middle East News Agency (MENA) reported.

No immediate information about the casualties or damages has been reported. All the workers have been evacuated, with at least 10 fire control units working at the site.

READ MORE: One Person Injured After Fire Erupts in Trump Tower Building in Baku (VIDEO)

The investigation into the accident is underway.

— شبكة رصد (@RassdNewsN) April 29, 2018

Photos by: Mohamed Naqed pic.twitter.com/PBdg3LtJJB — Daily News Egypt (@DailyNewsEgypt) April 29, 2018

— Joseph Colonna (@joseph_colonna) April 29, 2018

The archaeological museum, which is still under construction, is planned as one of the largest in the world, covering in total 491,000 square meters [5,285,080 square feet]; it is located close the world-renowned Giza pyramids.