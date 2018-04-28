Fire Erupts in Trump Tower Building in Azerbaijan's Capital Baku - Witnesses

A 33-storey skyscraper of the Trump Tower in the city of Baku, Azerbaijan is still under construction.

A fire had broken out in the Trump Tower building, with firefighters responding at the scene, witnesses told Sputnik.

The cause of the fire is still unclear, as well as there are no immediate reports on casualties.

The footage, which has been released by one of the witnesses, shows a plume of smoke rising from the building.

В Баку загорелся небоскрёб Trump Tower pic.twitter.com/LNwmoewjRU — Светлана Дегтярева (@Dekhtyar93) April 28, 2018

The skyscraper with 130 meter in height is one of the five highest buildings in Azerbaijan.

​Construction of the building began in 2008 and by the year 2015, all external work on the facade of the building was completed.

In 2016, after the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States, the "Trump Tower" was removed from the name of the building.