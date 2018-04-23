8 Football Fans Reportedly Detained After Clashes During Turkish Cup Match

The second match between Fenerbahce and Besiktas, which took place on Thursday, was suspended at the 57th minute because of clashes between Besiktas reserve players and Fenerbahce fans, the NTV Sport broadcaster reported.
READ MORE: 'I'll Crush Your Head!' Newlywed Turkish Footballer Snaps at Reporter
One of the fans threw a lighter at the head of Besiktas' coach Senol Gunes, who was later delivered to the hospital.
— çArşı (@forzabesiktas) 23 апреля 2018 г.
— çArşı (@forzabesiktas) 23 апреля 2018 г.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the incident was the result of a "plot."
All comments
Show new comments (0)