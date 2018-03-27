'I'll Crush Your Head!' Newlywed Turkish Footballer Snaps at Reporter

The couple were approached by reporters as they were dining in the same neighborhood over the weekend; one of them asked Turan's wife Aslihan Dogan if the "simple ceremony" lived up to her expectations.
She replied by making a zip gesture across her mouth and was asked if her new husband had banned her from talking.
"Be respectful, or I will crush your head and eyes! You're talking to my wife," roared Turan in response, according to NTV.
The 31-year-old midfielder joined Istanbul-based club Basaksehir on a 2.5-year loan from Barca in January.
