'I'll Crush Your Head!' Newlywed Turkish Footballer Snaps at Reporter

Arda Turan, who made a name for himself with FC Barcelona and currently plays for a new club in Istanbul, married his long-time girlfriend in a posh area of the city earlier this month with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in attendance.

The couple were approached by reporters as they were dining in the same neighborhood over the weekend; one of them asked Turan's wife Aslihan Dogan if the "simple ceremony" lived up to her expectations.

She replied by making a zip gesture across her mouth and was asked if her new husband had banned her from talking.

"Be respectful, or I will crush your head and eyes! You're talking to my wife," roared Turan in response, according to NTV.

The 31-year-old midfielder joined Istanbul-based club Basaksehir on a 2.5-year loan from Barca in January.