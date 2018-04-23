Register
19:59 GMT +323 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A man stands on the rubble of a house destroyed during recent battles between Houthi fighters and pro-government fighters, on the first day of a 48-hour ceasefire in the southwestern city of Taiz, Yemen.

    Houthis Announce Killing of Political Leader in US-Led Coalition Strike in Yemen

    © REUTERS / Anees Mahyoub
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1011

    The Saudi-led coalition has been conducting airstrikes against the Houthi rebels in a conflict-torn Yemen since March 2015. The latest raid on Sunday claimed lives of at least 33 civilians and injured 55 others in the Bani Qais district in Hajjah province, according to local media.

    Saleh Sammad, head of Yemen's Supreme Political Council and one of the leaders of Ansar Allah group was killed last week in a coalition airstrike, Houthi-run Al Masirah television reported on Monday.

    "The head of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen, Saleh Sammad, was killed during an enemy raid last Thursday," the Houthis said in a statement circulated by Al Masirah.

    Yemen has been engulfed in a brutal civil war since 2015, when Houthi rebels allied with the ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh began to clash with Mansur Hadi's government forces, with each faction claiming to be the official government.

    Since March 2015, the coalition led by Saudi Arabia has been conducting airstrikes in the region, attempting to restore the government of Hadi and denouncing the Houthis' takeover as unconstitutional. The military conflict in Yemen has further escalated since November 2017 when tensions between the former allies, Houthis and Saleh's forces, mounted in Sanaa. The conflict resulted in the killing of Saleh by the Yemeni rebels in December 2017, soon after he had reiterated the termination of the alliance.

    Related:

    Trump Backs Saudi Arabia After 'Iran-Enabled' Houthi Attacks
    Saudi Air Defenses Shoot Down Houthi Rebels' Missile Near Yemen Border - Reports
    Yemen's Houthi Rebels Claim They Hit Saudi Arabian F-15 Jet - Reports (VIDEO)
    Yemeni Houthi Rebels Release Dozens of Supporters of Saleh - Source
    Yemen VIDEO: Truck Speeds Up to Avoid Being Hit by Houthi ATGM
    Houthi Rebels, Yemeni Authorities Swap 275 Prisoners - Source
    Houthi Movement Releases 650 Supporters of Former President Saleh - Source
    At Least 25 Houthi Rebels Killed in Clashes With Gov't Troops in Yemen – Reports
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ready to Roll
    Vintage Car Rally in Moscow
    Your Mess
    Your Mess
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse