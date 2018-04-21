Register
21 April 2018
    A man stands on the rubble of a house destroyed during recent battles between Houthi fighters and pro-government fighters, on the first day of a 48-hour ceasefire in the southwestern city of Taiz, Yemen.

    WATCH Graphic Footage of Victims of Saudi Coalition Strike in Southwest Yemen

    © REUTERS / Anees Mahyoub
    Middle East
    0 11

    Graphic video footage has emerged confirming the earlier testimony of local residents that Saudi-led coalition airstrikes in Yemen had killed twenty people on Friday.

    The attack struck vehicles carrying civilians in Yemen's southwestern province of Taiz. Six bodies were identified, with many of the rest charred beyond recognition, according to residents.

    WARNING: EXTREMELY GRAPHIC FOOTAGE

    Video footage from the scene is extremely graphic, and shows human remains, including limbs separated from bodies. The video also shows the remains of one of the pickup trucks thought to have been carrying the civilians whose vehicles were hit.

    A Saudi-led coalition spokesman said that the coalition would investigate the reported incident, adding that they took the report "very seriously."

    Armed men ride on the back of a truck to attend a rally held by supporters of Houthi rebels and Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh to celebrate an agreement reached by Saleh and the Houthis to form a political council to unilaterally rule the country, in Sanaa, Yemen August 1, 2016
    © REUTERS / Khaled Abdullah
    Yemen: Houthis Claim to Have Hit Saudi Airport with Ballistic Missile
    Saudi Arabia and a coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries launched airstrikes in Yemen in March 2015 in an effort to restore the government of Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, who was toppled in a series of uprisings in 2014 and 2015 led by the Houthi militia. The operation has suffered a series of setbacks in recent month, with Houthis launching ballistic missiles into Saudi territory, attacking coalition warships, and launching drone strikes at Saudi oil facilities and military bases.

    The war in Yemen has resulted in thousands of deaths, displaced over three million, and has pushed the country to the verge of famine.

    The city of Taiz has been the site of a military confrontation for over three years, with Houthi forces fighting Hadi loyalists supported by the Saudi-led coalition.

    Activist Explains How French Weapons End up in Saudi Hands Warring in Yemen
    Eastern Ghouta Militants to Be Deployed to Yemen Via Saudi Arabia – Reports
    New US Draft Law Would Put Pressure on Saudi Arabia to End Yemen War - Senators
    Iranian FM: Saudis Rejected Our Offers to Help End Yemen War
    Saudi-led coalition, Yemen War, Houthis, video footage, airstrike, Saudi Arabia, Yemen
