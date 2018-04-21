WATCH Graphic Footage of Victims of Saudi Coalition Strike in Southwest Yemen

The attack struck vehicles carrying civilians in Yemen's southwestern province of Taiz. Six bodies were identified, with many of the rest charred beyond recognition, according to residents.
Video footage from the scene is extremely graphic, and shows human remains, including limbs separated from bodies. The video also shows the remains of one of the pickup trucks thought to have been carrying the civilians whose vehicles were hit.
A Saudi-led coalition spokesman said that the coalition would investigate the reported incident, adding that they took the report "very seriously."
The war in Yemen has resulted in thousands of deaths, displaced over three million, and has pushed the country to the verge of famine.
The city of Taiz has been the site of a military confrontation for over three years, with Houthi forces fighting Hadi loyalists supported by the Saudi-led coalition.
