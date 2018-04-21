WATCH Graphic Footage of Victims of Saudi Coalition Strike in Southwest Yemen

Graphic video footage has emerged confirming the earlier testimony of local residents that Saudi-led coalition airstrikes in Yemen had killed twenty people on Friday.

The attack struck vehicles carrying civilians in Yemen's southwestern province of Taiz. Six bodies were identified, with many of the rest charred beyond recognition, according to residents.

WARNING: EXTREMELY GRAPHIC FOOTAGE

Video footage from the scene is extremely graphic, and shows human remains, including limbs separated from bodies. The video also shows the remains of one of the pickup trucks thought to have been carrying the civilians whose vehicles were hit.

A Saudi-led coalition spokesman said that the coalition would investigate the reported incident, adding that they took the report "very seriously."

© REUTERS / Khaled Abdullah Yemen: Houthis Claim to Have Hit Saudi Airport with Ballistic Missile

Saudi Arabia and a coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries launched airstrikes in Yemen in March 2015 in an effort to restore the government of Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, who was toppled in a series of uprisings in 2014 and 2015 led by the Houthi militia. The operation has suffered a series of setbacks in recent month, with Houthis launching ballistic missiles into Saudi territory, attacking coalition warships, and launching drone strikes at Saudi oil facilities and military bases.

The war in Yemen has resulted in thousands of deaths, displaced over three million, and has pushed the country to the verge of famine.

The city of Taiz has been the site of a military confrontation for over three years, with Houthi forces fighting Hadi loyalists supported by the Saudi-led coalition.