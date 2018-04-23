Syrian Army Continues Striking Daesh Positions in Southern Damascus - Source

BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Syrian aviation and artillery continue to destroy command posts and firing positions of the Daesh terrorist group on the southern outskirts of Damascus, thereby supporting the offensive of the ground forces, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Monday.

"Aviation and artillery continue to inflict surgical strikes on the command posts and firing positions of the Daesh in Yarmouk, Al-Hajar al-Aswad and the al-Kadam Quarter. Heavy attacks on terrorists are helping to advance the troops on the ground," the source said.

Advanced government forces are attacking the terrorists' line of defense from several directions at once.

The Yarmouk refugee camp and the surrounding settlements remain the last stronghold of terrorists in the suburbs of Damascus. Local television reported in March that violent clashes between Daesh and ex-Nusra terrorist groups took place in the area, providing no further details.

After the completion of the Syrian forces' operation, which began late on Thursday, the suburbs of the Syrian capital will be completely cleared of terrorist groups and radical bandit formations.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with several opposition factions and terrorist groups like Daesh, seeking to topple the government of President Bashar Assad.

Daesh* (also known as Islamic State, ISIL, IS, ISIS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia