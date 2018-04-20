Register
13:38 GMT +320 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    People walk on rubble of damaged buildings in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria

    Syrian Forces Strike Daesh, Nusra Front Positions South of Damascus – Reports

    © REUTERS / Bassam Khabieh
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    130

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Syrian Air Force is carrying out strikes on positions of the Daesh and Nusra Front terrorist groups south of Damascus, the SANA news agency reported on Friday.

    Dozens of militants were killed and injured, according to the news agency, as the Syrian government forces had shelled on Friday the last area near the country's capital outside government control.

    READ MORE: War in Syria 'Is Not Over by a Long Shot,' Analyst Explains Why

    According to the media, the Syrian jets also targeted positions of Ahrar al-Sham and Ababil Horan in the Hajar al-Aswad district south of Damascus.

    Earlier in the day, the Syrian state agency reported that five civilians sustained injuries in a mortar attack which hit al-Tadamon neighborhood in the southeastern part of a neighborhood in Damascus.

    READ MORE: What We Know So Far on Syria Missile Strike Before Probe Into "Chemical Attack"

    On Thursday, four civilians were killed and 52 others were injured after the Daesh* and Jabhat Fatah al Sham* terror organizations fired 12 shells on al-Tadamon, al-Qadam and al-Zahira neighborhoods of the capital.

    Kari Jaquesson
    © Photo: Facebook / Kari Jaquesson
    'PM is Lying': Norwegian TV Star Raising Money to See Syrian War With Own Eyes
    On April 14, Syrian army command announced that the last group of militants has left their last stronghold — the city of Douma in the Damascus suburbs — less than 24 hours after Western coalition members the US, the UK, and France fired over 100 missiles at targets inside of Syria in a response to an alleged chemical attack in the city.

    The tensions over Eastern Ghouta escalated rapidly last week after several media outlets, citing Syrian militants, blamed Damascus for using chemical weapons in Douma. Syria's Foreign Ministry denied the allegations, saying that a use of chemical weapons in the Damascus suburb had been planned by terrorist groups.

    Syria has been in a continuous state of civil war since 2011, with the country’s government fighting multiple terrorist factions and opposition groups.

    Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL), Nusra Front, Jabhat Fatah al Sham — terrorist groups outlawed in Russia.

    Related:

    'PM is Lying': Norwegian TV Star Raising Money to See Syrian War With Own Eyes
    UN Commissioner on Human Rights Demands Access to Syria
    US Military Focus Shifts from Iraq, Syria to Afghanistan, Bombing Report Shows
    Assad Returns Legion of Honour Award to 'US Slave' France After Strikes on Syria
    Oppositioner: Plans for Joint FSA-Nusra Offensive in Syria Likely Had UK Support
    Syrian Troops Reportedly Discover Mass Grave Near Damascus
    Tags:
    Al-Nusra Front, Daesh, Damascus, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chemical Laboratory Warehouse of Militants Discovered in Douma
    From President to Penthouse
    From President to Penthouse
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse