Syrian Forces Strike Daesh, Nusra Front Positions South of Damascus – Reports

Dozens of militants were killed and injured, according to the news agency, as the Syrian government forces had shelled on Friday the last area near the country's capital outside government control.
According to the media, the Syrian jets also targeted positions of Ahrar al-Sham and Ababil Horan in the Hajar al-Aswad district south of Damascus.
Earlier in the day, the Syrian state agency reported that five civilians sustained injuries in a mortar attack which hit al-Tadamon neighborhood in the southeastern part of a neighborhood in Damascus.
On Thursday, four civilians were killed and 52 others were injured after the Daesh* and Jabhat Fatah al Sham* terror organizations fired 12 shells on al-Tadamon, al-Qadam and al-Zahira neighborhoods of the capital.
The tensions over Eastern Ghouta escalated rapidly last week after several media outlets, citing Syrian militants, blamed Damascus for using chemical weapons in Douma. Syria's Foreign Ministry denied the allegations, saying that a use of chemical weapons in the Damascus suburb had been planned by terrorist groups.
Syria has been in a continuous state of civil war since 2011, with the country’s government fighting multiple terrorist factions and opposition groups.
Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL), Nusra Front, Jabhat Fatah al Sham — terrorist groups outlawed in Russia.
