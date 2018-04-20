Register
02:51 GMT +320 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Syrian President Bashar al-Assad giving an interview. File photo

    Assad Returns Legion of Honour Award to 'US Slave' France After Strikes on Syria

    © AFP 2018 / HO/SANA
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 70

    The Syrian Foreign Ministry has returned to France the Legion of Honor award that was granted to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad by former French President Jacques Chirac in 2001.

    The Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that France's most prestigious award has been returned via the Romanian Embassy in Damascus, which represents the Western European country's interests in Syria.

    The ministry said the decision was made after France participated in the April 14 attack on government targets in Syria alongside the US and Britain, adding that Syria is not honored to hold a medal from a country that follows the orders of the US.

    "It is no honor for President Assad to wear a decoration attributed by a slave country and follower of the United States that supports terrorists," the statement said.

    "The time of colonialism and enslaving people is over and the Syrians who stood by the Syrian army in fighting terrorism for seven years will not be terrorized by reckless and childish policies," the Syrian presidential office said, according to Xinhua.

    READ MORE: US Lawmaker: Government ‘Provided Zero Real Evidence' of Chemical Attack

    Earlier this week, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said that the French government was planning to strip Assad of the award anyway, over the alleged chemical weapons attack on Douma it holds was carried out by Assad's government.

    A U.N. chemical weapons expert, wearing a gas mask, holds a plastic bag containing samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. (File)
    © REUTERS / Mohamed Abdullah
    Pentagon Has No Indication Syria Will Conduct a "Chemical Attack"
    Each year about 3,000 people receive the honour, created by Napoléon Bonaparte in 1802, to reward both France's distinguished citizens and foreigners who are recognized for "services rendered to France," for defending human rights or other causes.

    Assad was decorated with the Legion of Honor's highest rank, the Grand Croix or Great Cross, during a state visit to Paris in 2001, shortly after taking office following the death of his father, Hafez al-Assad. The younger Assad, who speaks French, maintained close relations with France before the Syrian civil war broke out.

    19th century Legion of Honor medals are displayed for sale in a boutique of the Palais Royal in Paris, Tuesday Sept. 28, 2010.
    © AP Photo/ Remy de la Mauviniere
    19th century Legion of Honor medals are displayed for sale in a boutique of the Palais Royal in Paris, Tuesday Sept. 28, 2010.

    On April 14, the United States, France and the United Kingdom carried out a missile attack on a number of targets in Syria, including facilities in Barzeh and Jamraya, in response to the alleged attack in Douma. The Syrian government denies using chemical weapons there.

    READ MORE: Chemical Laboratory Warehouse of Militants Discovered in Douma

    According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 103 cruise missiles were launched by the United States and its allies, 71 of which were intercepted by Syria's air defenses.

    From 1923 to 1943, when Syria gained independence, it was governed by France as a League of Nations Mandate, along with neighboring Lebanon.

    Related:

    Oppositioner: Plans for Joint FSA-Nusra Offensive in Syria Likely Had UK Support
    About 1,500 Rallied in Berlin Against Syria Strikes – Die Linke Party (PHOTO)
    Once US Takes Over Syria, Turkey and Iran's Turn Would Come – Politician
    Tags:
    award, Legion of Honour, Bashar al-Assad, France, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chemical Laboratory Warehouse of Militants Discovered in Douma
    From President to Penthouse
    From President to Penthouse
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse