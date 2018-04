On April 17, Russian troops uncovered a lab in Douma, which, according to chemical defense specialist Alexander Rodionov, could have been used by terrorist groups for the production of chemical weapons.

"The substances discovered, such as thiodiglycol and diethanolamine, are necessary for the production of sulfur and nitrogen mustard gas. In addition, a cylinder with chlorine, similar to that used by militants to set up the widely spread fake story, was found in the warehouse. It can be concluded that this laboratory was used by illegal armed groups for the production of poisonous substances," Rodionov said.