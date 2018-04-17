Register
19:16 GMT +3
17 April 2018
    Members of Syrian forces of President Bashar al Assad stand next to buses carrying rebels and their families before they are evacuated, at Harasta highway outside Jobar, in Damascus, Syria March 25, 2018

    Syrian Army Set to Enter City in Damascus Province as Militants Agree to Leave

    © REUTERS / Omar Sanadiki
    Middle East
    0 10

    Troops from the Syrian Army and allied ground forces have made sweeping gains in Damascus’ East Ghouta region in recent months, with government forces completely ousting terrorists from the area via a combination of transfer deals and military operations.

    Around 1,000 militants from the Jaysh al-Islam (Army of Islam) terrorist group have agreed to leave the city of al-Dumayr, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency.

    The city is located in the Damascus province, just northeast of the capital, and is situated next to the al-Dumayr military airport.

    The militants will reportedly be transferred to Jarabulus city in the province of Aleppo. It remains unclear when they will be transferred, but they have already handed over some of their heavy weapons, as they agreed to do so in negotiations with delegates from the Syrian government.

    READ MORE: Syrian Army Discovers Ex-Militant Base and Weapons Cache Under Hospital in Douma

    Within Damascus city itself, militants – including those from the Daesh* terror group – only control a few neighborhoods and settlements, including the Yarmouk refugee camp and other parts of southern Damascus.

    Pro government forces check tunnels used by the rebels over the past years during the siege in the recently conquered area of Jobar, in Eastern Ghouta on April 3, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / STR
    Syrian Army Captures British Militants in Eastern Ghouta – Reports
    In the wider province, militants remain in control of a number of cities and towns, and have also set up fortified positions in the nearby mountains of Jabal Naqb and Jabal Zubaydi, among others.

    Although the entirety of Damascus is yet to liberated by government forces, the recent offensive in East Ghouta – designated operation Damascus Steel – has significantly bolstered the capital’s security, as militants used the area to fire mortars and improvised rockets at government-held parts of the, killing and injuring hundreds in recent weeks alone.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia. 

